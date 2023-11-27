WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) — Boston Metal has plans to build a new metallurgical facility in Weirton, West Virginia, with support from a $50 million grant.

According to a release from Senator Joe Manchin, the new facility will be used to “manufacture ultrapure chromium metal and high temperature alloys that are critical materials needed for advanced energy technologies.”

The release said that the project will create 200 high-tech jobs “with a focus on local hiring” and will include community and workforce development agreements as well as workforce training programs for legacy workers.

“We are delighted to be going to West Virginia,” said Tadeu Carneiro, Chairman and CEO of Boston Metal.” Thanks to funding from the Department of Energy and the visionary support of Senator Manchin, we are able to begin building our state-of-the-art manufacturing facility that will bring production of a critical material to the United States. This facility will manufacture chrome metal which is essential for defense, aerospace applications and the renewable energy industry.”

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Advanced Energy Manufacturing and Recycling Grants Program, with help from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.