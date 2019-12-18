50-year sentences reaffirmed for convicted purse snatchers

BECKLEY, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia judge has denied requests for lighter sentences by two men convicted of repeatedly targeting women in purse-snatching robberies.

The Register-Herald reported on Monday that Raleigh County Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich reaffirmed the men’s 50-year sentences. In March, Zachery Alexander Cernuto pleaded guilty to dozens of charges, including robbery and malicious assault.

Cernuto admitted he and co-defendant James Gavin Lowe Jr. drove beside older female victims and grabbed their purses. Lowe pleaded guilty to similar charges. In one case, the driver accelerated and dragged an 86-year-old woman across a parking lot, causing her to be hospitalized.

