CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Petco Love gave a $50,000 grant investment to the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, according to a press release.

Courtney Cross, Executive Director of the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, which has been around since 1979, said the money will be used to hire more staff so they can provide more care to animals.

“Petco Love’s investment supports our lifesaving work, allowing us to provide an increased level of care for our shelter animals,” Cross said.

The $50,000 is a part of the larger $15 million investments to local animal shelters and organizations, according to Susanne Kogut, President of Petco Love.

“Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us,” Kogut said. “We also launched Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses patented image-recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

For more information on the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter, click here for their website and click here for their Facebook page. For more on Petco Love, click here.