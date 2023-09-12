CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Child Advocacy Network honored six people today at the One Courage Awards ceremony.

The ceremony recognizes the recipients’ commitment to preventing child abuse and to lending a helping hand to child abuse survivors and their healing process.

“You cannot leave these children in a state of panic, in a state of horror and a state of abuse – in a state of feeling that they did something wrong,” said Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center board president Marcy Nolan. “We need to help them come back from that and help them become productive citizens. They need to recover from that badly.”

Those honored include:

Shiloh Woodard, Child Protect of Mercer County – the One With Courage Award

Dwayne Vandevender, Braxton County Prosecuting Attorney – the Professional With Courage Award

Sisters of St. Joseph Health & Wellness Foundation – the Funder With Courage Award

Marcy Nolan, Just For Kids board president – the Partner With Courage Award

Carol Ertle, with the Cornerstone Child Advocacy Center – the Trudy Laurenson Advocate With Courage Award

Victoria Slater-Madert of Victoria’s House – the SHINE Memorial Tribute

Anyone who needs to report suspected child abuse can contact the hotline number at 1-800-352-6513.