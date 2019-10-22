6 of the best places to view fall foliage in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Fall season draws thousands of people to the mountain state each year. Whether it’s for Gauley Season, Bridge Day, or the beautiful fall foliage! Here are some of the most photographed places in the state and what makes them unique.

Located in the Allegheny Mountains of Tucker County, Blackwater Falls State Park is named for the amber waters of Blackwater Falls, a 57-foot cascade tinted by the tannic acid of fallen hemlock and red spruce needles. The falls, the main attraction of Blackwater Falls State Park, are accessible from steps and several viewing platforms that allow visitors to enjoy scenic views year-round. Blackwater Falls, and nearby Elakala Falls, Lindy Point and Pendleton Point Overlook, are some of the most photographed sites in West Virginia. The park offers lodging and many outdoor recreational opportunities.

2.) Snowshoe

Even though Snowshoe is commonly known for skiing, it still proves to be one of the best places to catch some awesome fall foliage.

3.) New River Gorge Bridge in Fayetteville

This iconic part of West Virginia scenery is even better in the fall. You can get a great view from the overlook near the visitor’s center.

Our crew got a unique tour of the New River Gorge Bridge. You can check it out here:

4.) ‘Lower Falls of Hills Creek’

Located near Hillsboro, WV in Pocahontas County, it has the second-highest waterfall in the state at 63 feet.

Lower Falls of Hills Creek: Captured by our Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater on 10/21/19

5.) Sandstone Falls in Summers County

At Sandstone there is a series of river-wide falls that drop around 20 feet. Visitors can take a scenic drive along the New River from Hinton to Sandstone, and take in the beautiful views of the falls and the river.

Sandstone Falls: Captured by our Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater.

Located 20 miles south of the New River Gorge Bridge, the park is most known for the Glade Creek Grist Mill, a fully functional replica of the original Cooper’s Mill, located nearby. Other attractions include recreational activities like hiking, fishing, and boating.

Babcock State Park: Captured by our Meteorologist Joe Fitzwater



Any hidden gems in the mountain state you want us to know about? Email enoon@wowktv.com!