6,300 Appalachian Power customers remain without power

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Appalachian Power says service is back for 93% of customers affected by the back-to-back ice storms that hit the Mountain State Feb. 11 and Feb 15. At the peak of the storms, a total of 97,000 customers were without power. Today, a week after the last storm, 6,300 remain without service.

Five of the six West Virginia counties hit hardest by the storms – Cabell, Jackson, Mason, Lincoln and Putnam counties – now have fewer than 1,000 customers each who still need power restored. In Wayne County, 3,900 customers are without service.

The company says crews are making “good progress” focusing their work on the smaller outages affecting fewer customers now that most larger outages have been fixed. Restoration is nearly complete in some areas. According to Appalachian Power, as service is restored in those locations, more resources will be shifted to Hamlin and Wayne, two of the hardest-hit areas.

“As repairs are made customers may see workers pass by their property or question why a pole has been replaced yet wire has not been put up. No customer will be forgotten or overlooked,” The company says. “When power is restored the work is completed in stages with the goal for electricity to flow uninterrupted from one location to the next. Homes or businesses closest to a substation or source of power must have service before electricity can flow uninterrupted to customers at the end of the circuit.”

Appalachian Power has identified approximately 600 different outages where repairs are needed before power can be restored. The majority of those locations affect three customers or less. Customers can view the outage map at AppalachianPower.com for an estimate on when their power will be restored. They can also find out on the Appalachian Power app, or through text and email alerts.

The company says most customers should have service restored by 10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 26, however isolated cases and outages with extensive damages may take longer to restore power.