CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – West Virginia’s Health and Human Resources Department says 651 foster care children, mostly teen boys, have run away from group care settings or schools in less than a year.
The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that as of Sept. 12, 72 children in state custody were still missing and classified as runaways. They’re just a fraction of the more than 500 others that have escaped from less-secure state care facilities or schools since December 2018.
Health Department official Jeremiah Samples told the legislature’s Joint Committee on Children and Families Tuesday that these numbers are on track to surpass last year’s.
The newspaper reports West Virginia has the country’s highest number of children in state custody per capita. Lawmakers have been assessing solutions to address what the outlet calls a “burdened” foster care system.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Ohio reports first human death from West Nile Virus of 2019
- Mattel launches gender-inclusive doll line
- 651 kids in West Virginia have run away from foster care since 2018
- Memo: Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims
- West Virginia man sentenced to 40 years for fatal shooting over $2
- Delta defiant about not letting pit bulls on board planes
- Ohio lawmaker introduces bill banning flavored vape products
- More than 100 dogs seized from Ohio home
- Officials: Drone dropped cell phone and weed into jail yard
- Ohio horses infected with West Nile Virus