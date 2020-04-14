66 patients and employees at Wayne County nursing home test positive for COVID-19

WAYNE, WV (WOWK) – A Wayne nursing home has 66 out of 128 positive COVID-19 tests.

Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center tested 58 patients and 70 employees, according to a social media post from the center. From the test results:

36 patients tested positive, 18 negative.

30 employees test positive, 34 negative.

There are 10 test results pending, but the center did not specify whether they were employee or patient tests. The center tested employees independently of Wayne County’s Health Department’s evaluation of patients and workers.

The employees who were tested had no symptoms of the virus and could continue working while waiting on the test results, said Dr. Kevin McCann, Wayne County Health Department health officer.

The center is in regular communication with the Wayne County Health Department and is taking the necessary precautions to prevent further spread of the virus, said Cindy Cooper, Executive Director at Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

