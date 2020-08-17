Multiple injured, 2 flown to burn unit after explosion on boat

CHEAT LAKE, WV (WBOY) — Seven people have been injured after a an explosion on board a boat on Cheat Lake.

Authorities say two people have been flown to a burn treatment center in Pennsylvania.

According to Lawrence Messina with the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, the boat operated by Yuan C. Xiao, 50, of Washington, PA, had recently refueled at the Edgewater Marina when Xiao attempted to start the engine, at which point the explosion occurred.

The other occupants of the boat, Chen Wu, 47; Xiao Xiao, 25; Nancy Xiao, 18; Tiffany Xiao, 17; Tristan Xiao, 12; all of Washington, Pa., and Angela Wu, 16; and Evan Wu, 5; both of Morgantown, were present during the explosion, according to Division of Natural Resources officials.

Seven of the eight people on the boat were injured and taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital for treatment. Two of the injured needed to be flown from Ruby Memorial to the burn center in Pennsylvania, Messina said.

Division of Natural Resouces Police, as well as the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department and Cheat Lake Volunteer Fire Department were among agencies responding to the scene.

