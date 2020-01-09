70-year-old man dies following skiing incident at Snowshoe

SNOWSHOE, WV (WVNS) — A 70-year-old man died following an incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort. On Sunday, January 5, 2020 a 70-year-old skier was found unconscious on an intermediate ski slope in the Silver Creek area.
Members of the Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene. They provided initial care, including CPR and other emergency medical interventions. He was then transported to an ambulance from Shaver’s Fork Fire & Rescue.
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died. A Snowshoe representative told 59News, our sister station, they are not releasing the man’s name because of guest privacy. They also said there are no known witnesses to the actual incident.
Snowshoe released the following statement on Thursday, January 9, 2020:
“We were deeply saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a regional hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, any time they do occur it deeply saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is our top priority here at Snowshoe Mountain and we will continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our guests”-Snowshoe