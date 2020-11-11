79th Annual Veterans Day ceremony in Charleston

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston will be honoring Veterans Day this year virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Charleston and John Brawley Post 20 of the American Legion are hosting the ceremonies on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 9 a.m. and will be streamed on the City of Charleston’s official Facebook and Youtube pages.

City officials say the first ceremony will take place on the front steps of City Hall at 11 a.m. and the second will take place at Spring Hill Cemetery at 11:30 a.m.

Segments from Major General Jason Bohm, the Commanding General for Marine Corps Training Command in Quantico, Gold Star Mothers and messages from several elected officials will be included in the ceremony

