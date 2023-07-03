CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A woman has been cited at West Virginia International Yeager Airport after Transportation Security Administration officers found a loaded gun during a security checkpoint. Officials say this incident was the seventh gun confiscated at the airport this year.

According to the TSA, the Jackson County, West Virginia, woman was at the security checkpoint’s x-ray machine on Saturday, July 1, when TSA officers found the gun in her possession. The TSA says the woman allegedly had a handgun loaded with seven bullets, with one of the bullets in the chamber.

TSA says the officers called Yeager airport police who came to the checkpoint and confiscated the handgun. The woman was cited on a weapons charge, officers say.

Officials with the TSA remind travelers that guns and other prohibited items found at checkpoints slow down the checkpoint, and when the prohibited item is a gun, the line comes to a total standstill until the incident is resolved. The TSA says this incident happened on their busiest day in the TSA’s history, with nearly 2.9 million travelers nation wide going through airport security checkpoints.

“It’s a busy summer and is no time to be bringing guns and other prohibited items in your carry-on bags because doing so slows down our checkpoints. When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Responsible gun owners know where their firearms are and they know that they are not permitted to be carried onto a flight,” said John C. Allen, the TSA’s Federal Security Director for West Virginia.

Allen says the gun confiscated on Friday was the seventh incident at Yeager Airport this year. He says with six months still left in the year, the confiscation has already tied the record number of guns found set in 2019.

Along with police citations, the TSA has the right to issue travelers found with guns and/or gun parts at checkpoints a civil penalty. Officials say this rule stands for travelers both with or without conceal carry permits because the permits still do not allow firearms to be carried onto an airplane.

For information on how to properly travel with a firearm, travelers can check the TSA website, and should also contact their airline to see if the airline has any additional requirements for traveling with a firearm and ammunition.