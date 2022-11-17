UPDATE (10:49 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17): All lanes of I-79 northbound are now back open.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—I-79 northbound is shut down due to an accident involving eight vehicles.

Four tractor-trailers and four passenger vehicles were involved in the crash which happened between the Big Chimney and Elkview exits.

Black ice is believed to be the cause of the crash.

Two people were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.

13 News has a crew on the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.