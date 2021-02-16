82,000 customers remain without power in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Tuesday morning, more than 97,000 customers experienced power outages, 85,000 of them as a result of Monday night’s ice storm. More than 60% of customers in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties were without power along with 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits. Outages currently stand at 82,000.

Assessors from Appalachian Power are inspecting power lines to identify locations where electric infrastructure has been damaged.

Crews are working to repair damage on outages that affect the largest numbers of customers. The most affected counties are Cabell, where 32,291 customers are without service; Wayne, 18,169; Putnam, 12,821; Lincoln, 7,424; Jackson, 4,439; Mason, 3,665; and Kanawha, 1,847.

Appalachian Power has temporarily suspended overall restoration estimates in affected areas of West Virginia until damage assessors can put together accurate estimates of damage to the electric infrastructure. Since some customers remain out of service from the February 11 ice storm, Appalachian Power says they are doing their best to prioritize restoring service to those customers.

For more information, customers can visit the Appalachian Power Outage Map.