WEST VIRGINIA (WTRF)– Fishing is a pastime as old as time itself. Whether fishing recreationally or for dinner, every fisherman has his favorite spot to go. To help anglers pick a place to cast a line, West Virginia Tourism has shared their list of the nine best fishing spots in the Mountain State.

Shenandoah & Potomac Rivers

Located in Jefferson County in the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia are the Shenandoah and Potomac Rivers. These rivers have been a popular spot due to the ample amount of tiger muskie, largemouth bass, and walleye. WV Tourism says that the South Branch of the Potomac River is known for having the best fly fishing in the nation.

Jennings Randolph Lake

If you’re looking for that catch of a lifetime, Jennings Randolph Lake in Mineral County offers trophy-sized walleye. Located in the middle of the North Branch of the Potomac River, the Jennings Randall Lake is 952 acres and is regularly stocked.

Cheat Lake

Known for its largemouth bass, smallmouth bass, crappie, yellow perch, white bass catfish and walleye, Cheat Lake covers 1,730 acres. There are also several docks, piers, and boat ramps perfect for the whole family.

Bluestone River

This versatile waterway runs through the wilderness of West Virginia. Bluestone River has warm water fish like smallmouth bass, rock bass, and bluegill, and for winter lovers, offers rainbow trout. Anglers can also fly fish for smallmouth bass near Pipestem Resort State Park. But as the weather gets warmer, fishing gets difficult as the water gets lower.

North Bend Lake

Night fishing your preference? North Bend Lake has 305 acres and is 36 feet deep in the center and is open for night fishing. It is home to many warm water species including, bass, muskies, catfish and crappie.

Summersville Lake

The biggest lake on this list is Summersville Lake. The lake offers many fishing opportunities, and whether on a sandy beach or between cliffs, it is the perfect place so to throw a line.

Tygart Lake

Tygart Lake offers much more than fishing. Located in Tygart Lake State Park, the 1,800-acre lake offers panfish, crappie, channel fish, bass, and walleye. You can spend your evening in one of the lodge’s 20 rooms that sits upon a high peninsula overlooking the lake.

Stonewall Jackson Lake

Looking for great bass fishing? Stonewall Jackson Lake located in Roanoke offers catch-and-release, which means you will probably get bigger catches here. Afterward you can stay at the Stonewall Resort which includes a boat launch, pontoon rentals, a marina shop, and guided fishing tours!

Plum Orchard Lake

Another trophy fish spot is Plum Orchard Lake. Located in the 2,953-acre Plum Orchard Lake Wildlife Management Area, you can find largemouth bass, bluegill, crappie, and channel fish. Night fishing is also allowed here, which is great for catching channel catfish.

Some things to remember:

A standard fishing license is only good for one calendar year, and you must purchase a new one at the beginning of each year, which must be carried along with a valid form of ID while fishing.

Some locations do not permit the use of minnows. Plum Orchard Lake, and only some spots like Stonewall Jackson Lake allow for catch-and-release.

You can visit wvfish.com to learn more about how to obtain a fishing license and important regulations.