LEWISBURG, W.Va. (AP) – A former West Virginia orphanage that now operates as a treatment center for youth has celebrated its 100-year anniversary by opening a time capsule.
WVVA-TV reports the 91-year-old capsule presented at a Friday celebration at Lewisburg’s Davis Stuart contained a Bible, photos and newsletters that describe the facility in 1928.
Davis Stuart now operates as a court-ordered rehabilitation center for at-risk teens with a Department-of-Education run school on a 574-acre campus.
Greenbrier Historical Society executive director Nora Venezky was on hand to examine the time capsule. She said, “It was really great just to be able to pull it apart to see what’s in it.”
Davis Stuart will continue to celebrate its centennial over the next year and gather items to put into a new time capsule.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Road Closed following accident in Cross Lanes
- Curiosity rover takes selfie while conducting chemistry experiment
- 91-year-old time capsule opened at former orphanage
- Tennessee bus driver suspended after using phone while driving
- Off-duty Ohio deputy shot and wounded in road rage incident
- Man shot in the arm in Jackson County
- One dead in early morning fire in Johnson County, Kentucky
- 78-year-old woman sentenced to 22 years for attempted murder of lawyer
- Brother of man who fled hate crime sentence charged
- Washington man urinates near couple fishing, shoots woman when asked to leave