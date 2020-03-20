COVID-19 confirmed in Cabell County; patient from Ohio, WV stays at 8 positive cases

UPDATE: 3/20/2020 7 PM: The number of cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia is back down to eight. The West Virginia DHHR says it is not counting the case reported by the Cabell-Huntington Health Department as a West Virginia case because the patient is a resident of Ohio.

HUNTINGTON, WV (WVNS, WOWK) – The Cabell-Huntington Health Department has received notification of a positive test for COVID-19. This case was confirmed shortly after CAMC announced Kanawha County’s first case of the virus.

While the patient was diagnosed in Cabell County, the patient is not a resident of Cabell County and will be receiving treatment at a tertiary care facility.

Officials with the Health Department will not release any further information at this time, to protect the patient’s privacy.

Counties with positive COVID-19 cases include:

Jackson County – 1

Jefferson County – 2

Kanawha County – 1

Mercer County – 1

Monongalia County – 1

Tucker County – 2

For the latest count on Coronavirus spread in West Virginia, visit the DHHR Website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories