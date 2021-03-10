WV House passes COVID-19 immunity bill, justice organization reacts

Charleston, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed the COVID-19 Immunity bill and one organization is critical of that decision.

The bill, SB277 would give businesses immunity from liability claims from individuals that might have been exposed to COVID-19 in their premises. The West Virginia Association for Justice issued a statement on the House’s decision, claiming the immunities extend to cases where the actions could have been willful, wanton and reckless.

“The West Virginia Association for Justice supported need for COVID-19 liability protections for West Virginia health care providers and businesses. That was supposed to be the intent of the legislation, and a bill could have been drafted that did just that, but not more than that. Instead, the West Virginia Legislature caved to billion-dollar, special interests who saw the pandemic as an opportunity for an overly broad, blanket immunity bill. The immunities extend to individuals and businesses even when the action was willful, wanton and reckless. It’s like providing immunity to a drunk driver. The driver passes out, runs a red light and kills someone, but wouldn’t be held responsible because the driver didn’t mean for it to happen. This legislation should have been limited to protecting West Virginia businesses that are operating responsibly, following guidelines and acting in good faith. Instead, it’s going to protect the bad businesses too, even when they fail to comply with safety guidelines, cut corners, and risk the safety and financial well-being of West Virginians. It’s irresponsible.” Jonathan R. Mani, president of the West Virginia Association for Justice