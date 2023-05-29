CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Do you have a favorite Disney princess? A new study looked at the data behind the magic to learn which princess is the fairest of all for each state.

To create the list, researchers with CableTV.com first used data from CBR.com and IMDB to determine the best-rated Disney Princess movies. They then looked at Google Trends for the top 15 princesses to determine who had the most search volumes, and from those results took a second look at Google Trends’ search volumes again to find that nine Disney Princesses were crowned a fan-favorite in at least one of the 50 states.

For Disney fans in West Virginia, the most searched for princess was Belle from “Beauty and the Beast.” The book-loving adventurer also received the top spot in the hearts of South Dakota Disney lovers.

According to the study “Frozen’s” Elsa ruled the list, melting the hearts of residents in 16 different states to be dubbed their favorite princess.

Elsa also tied with Ariel as South Carolina’s favorite Disney princess. The Palmetto State was also the only state where the results ended in a tie.

Ariel also made quite a splash on the list. Atlantica’s youngest princess was the second most popular as the top-searched princess in 12 states. The ranking comes as Disney makes a return to the sea, again, this time for the live-action remake of “The Little Mermaid” that hit theaters, Friday, May 26, 2023.

Princess Jasmine rounded out the top three most-searched for Disney Princess, taking the crown in 11 states.

Chart Courtesy: CableTV.com

According to the study data, some states with a connection to a Disney princess tend to favor that princess. The residents of Louisiana searched the most for their own hometown royal restaurateur, Tiana from “Princess and the Frog” and Disney’s Polynesian princess, Moana, has made waves for Disney fans in the Hawaiian islands.

Virginians also prefer the princess from their state, Pocahontas. However, while Tiana and Moana each only held the top spot in one state, the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Illinois, Arkansas, Washington and Oregon joined Virginia in choosing Pocahontas as their favorite princess.

Along with Tiana in Louisiana and Moana in Hawaii, two other princesses only made the top of the search list in one state – Snow White in Alaska and Rapunzel in New Hampshire.

According to the study, six of Disney’s main princesses did not receive the top spot in any state – Cinderella, Aurora, Mulan, Merida, Anna and Raya.

The official Disney Princess franchise line-up currently includes Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana and Raya. While royalty in their film, Elsa and Anna are still part of Disney’s “Frozen” franchise.