CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Gov. Jim Justice on Friday confirmed that a “spooky” incident is why law enforcement is watching a close family member’s home around the clock.

A reporter for the Bluefield Daily Telegraph asked the question during the governor’s press briefing, wondering why West Virginia State Police troopers and other law enforcement were pulled from regular duties to provide personal protection to one of Justice’s close family members.

A visibly shaken Justice said that he couldn’t “get into that right now” and said he’d get back to the reporter on more details.

“We had an incident happen there that’s a little spooky, to tell you the truth,” Gov. Justice said.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.