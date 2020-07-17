A novel idea: A tale for one city

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The City of Charleston is launching a city-wide book club initiative, Charleston Reads: One City, One Book.”

Charleston Mayor Amy Schuler Goodwin says the book club is a partnership between the City of Charleston, Kanawha County Public Library, Taylor Books and Charleston resident Margaret McLeod Leef. The monthly club will take place in a ZOOM video conference but organizers plan to transition to in-person meetings once COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

“Shared experiences are important to our Charleston residents,” said Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin. “With COVID-19 cases increasing, we wanted to continue to create those shared experiences in a socially distant way. This book club will bring folks together from every part of our City while staying safe at homes.”

The book club will kick off with Hidden Figures: The American Dream and the Untold Story of the Black Women Mathematicians Who Helped Win the Space Race by Margot Lee Shetterly as the first selection for both adults and young adults.

Book club meetings will begin Tuesday, August 4 at 6 p.m. and will be moderated by Margaret McLeod Leef and Kanawha County Public Library Director Erika Connelly. Organizers say everyone is welcome to join the book club. There is no prior sign up, and those interested can join the ZOOM meeting as it starts. Details on how to join the meeting will be available on the Facebook event on the City of Charleston’s Facebook page.

Anyone interested in joining the book club can check out the selected books from the Kanawha County Public Library in-person or on their website. Books can be purchased from Taylor Books in-person or by calling 304-342-1461. Taylor Books will donate 20% of each book purchase to the YWCA Sojourner’s Shelter.

