A preview of: ‘My Lost Moment: Class of 2020’ at 7 p.m. on WOWK-TV 13

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — High school and college graduation is a rite a passage. A celebration for students to say collectively, “We did it!” and then celebrate. But that was not to be for the class of 2020.

“We regret the pandemic has interrupted the graduation ceremonies and the end of the school year,” said Bill Hannabass, Oak Hill City Manager.

Students and teachers were frustrated but it prompted them to get creative. Suddenly graduation parades were popping up all over.

“Hundreds of Jefferson County students may have had their graduations postponed, but that didn’t stop them from getting in a cap and gown and driving through a parade,” said Timothy Young, a WDVM-TV reporter.

We honor this year’s grads, highlighting speeches that were never delivered as planned.

“Who could have possibly predicted that our senior year would end in a world wide pandemic,” one high school graduate said.

“I want to say how honored I am to be in the same graduating class as all of you, the class of 2020,” another grad said.

And this isn’t just about the students. The lack of formal graduations touched their teachers deeply. Many schools at least allowed cap and gown pick ups.

“Coming back into the school we could at least say our good-byes to some of the teachers that are here in the parking lot,” one graduating senior said.

“We are heartbroken over this tragic event. We are just heartbroken that we miss our students,” said a North Marion High School teacher.

Many school districts are trying to plan outdoor graduations this summer, with social distancing and other precautions.

“In many ways, ‘My Lost Moment: Class of 2020,’s is our way of saying, congratulations for a job well done graduates and best wishes in your future pursuits,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

