A special group donates to sick children in need

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — For some, the act of giving is better than receiving; especially for children and families in need. The Kanawha Valley Business Group, a group of small business owners, has been raising money for Charleston non-profits that are funded solely by donations.

“We thought it would be neat if we could pick a charity once every quarter, and make a contribution and do our part to make our community a better place to work, live, learn, and play; and this quarter we chose the Ronald McDonald House,” said President of Kanawha Valley Business Group, Jim Strawn.

“Childhood illnesses and injuries do not stop for pandemics or anything. They are always happening and there are always families who need the Ronald McDonald House and who need to stay here,” said Communications Director of Ronald McDonald House, Mikaela Especiale.

Many families are facing hard times due to the pandemic and their child’s serious illnesses; and places like the Ronald McDonald House help ease the burden. It’s charitable donations such as these that help the Ronald McDonald House feel like a home away from home for the families that stay here.

“I’ve had a lot of families tell us that they feel like they’re leaving home whenever they leave us. Even though it’s a good thing they’re leaving us, but they always just feel sad because they feel right at home,” said Especiale.

These donations help pay for things on the Ronald McDonald House wish-list such as cleaning supplies, food, toiletries, and monetary funding.

“The mantra of givers gain is very true with us in our group and even myself. We love to give back to the community that we love so much. We’re from here. The best way to predict the future is to create it yourself. We’re trying to be part of the solution, not the problem,” said Strawn.

It’s acts of kindness like this one that bring our community together in times of need.

