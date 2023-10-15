CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Tri-state organ, tissue and cornea donors were honored and remembered for saving lives at Sunday’s “A Special Place” ceremony at the Clay Center.

This ceremony is hosted annually by the Center for Organ Recovery and Education, also known as C.O.R.E. This last year was a record-breaking year in terms of organ, tissue and cornea donations across the state, and those who donated were remembered for their generosity.

Specifically, the ceremony remembered 120 West Virginian organ donors because they gave over 300 people across the nation a second chance at life in 2022. There were also 333 West Virginians who impacted recipients through cornea or tissue donation in 2022.

For so many people, organ donation saves lives.

One recipient of a double lung transplant three years ago says if it weren’t for one donor, she may not be alive today. Her name is Vicky Terry-Keene.

“God decided to give me life. That’s how I see it because how could I be the only one on the list to get a transplant in the middle of COVID? Nobody’s doing surgery. I ended up getting a double lung transplant, it was a young man. I’m getting ready to write my letter because I want to meet his family,” Terry-Keene said.

Recipients just like her are living examples of how registering as a donor can save and heal lives.

“Transplants and organ donation is a must because I feel like God gave us the ability to heal each other, and there’s a lot of people out there that don’t know about organ donation, or are afraid of the unknown,” Terry-Keene said.

While Terry-Keene has not had the chance to meet her donor’s family, she said this is one of her goals in life because of the second chance their son gave her.

“Their son saved my life, and I just want to say thank you,” she said.

Around 50 families came to the ceremony at the Clay Center to remember their loved ones who were donors. These families had the chance to pin homemade quilt squares to a larger quilt and pour sand into a large donor vase, to come together and to remember their loved ones who made a difference.