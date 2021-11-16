A ‘trashy’ fashion show will be at the Huntington Mall this Saturday

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Recycling Coalition of West Virginia will host a fashion show to help encourage people to recycle. The ReFashion Fashion Show will be at the Huntington Mall on Saturday, right in front of Macy’s.

Organizers say they’re excited to have the show in Huntington as this will be the first year the show will be shown outside of Charleston, West Virginia.

What’s the purpose of this show?

“The reason for the show is to encourage people to recycle and actually educate them about closing the recycling loop and buying recycled products. And the fashion show is just a fun way to introduce them to recycling,” says Carol Throckmorton, the Environment Resources Specialist for the WV Recycling Coalition.

Amateur models and designers across the Mountain State will be making their own pieces from recyclable materials to showcase.

Is it too late to sign up?

“We used to require preregistration. No one ever did. So, it’s register the day of the event, show up, and you can be a participant,” says Throckmorton.

Registration will begin at 11 am, and models under 18 must have parental consent.

All ages are welcome to participate. There will be two categories: ages 13 and under and ages 14 and older.

Each category winner will get $150 for first place, $100 for second place, and $50 for third place. The themed category winner will receive a $50 gift card.

The competing themes of the show are The Shopping Challenge, Newspaper Challenge, Cosplay Comic-Con, and General.

For more stories from Anna King, follow her on Facebook and Twitter.