CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The University of Michigan Wolverines picked up their 12th national championship on Monday with a win over Washington, continuing a legacy started more than a century ago by West Virginia native Fielding Yost.

Yost was originally from Fairview, West Virginia and attended West Virginia University from 1895 to 1897 before beginning coaching at Michigan in 1901. Over 25 years of coaching, Yost and the Michigan Wolverines won six national championships, four back-to-back in 1901-1905 and two more in 1918 and 1923, according to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

He boasts a record of 165-29-10 and won the first-ever Rose Bowl. But Yost did more than begin a legacy for the current winningest college football team of all time (1,004 wins as of Jan. 9, 2024).

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

In 1921, Yost was named the athletic director for the University of Michigan and began a push to expand athletic fields, according to the Michigan in the World exhibit on Yost. He is credited with erecting Michigan Stadium, or “The Big House” as it is known, which is currently the largest stadium in college football with a capacity of more than 107,000.

Fielding H. Yost on his 67th birthday with Univerity of Michigan field house in back, April 29, 1938. (AP Photo)

According to Michigan’s Bentley Library, since the stadium was completed in 1927, the Wolverines have played 616 games there, with an at-home winning percentage of 73%.

Although Yost passed away in 1946, the West Virginia native is still considered the greatest coach in Michigan football history and was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1951.