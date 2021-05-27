AAA prepares to aid nearly 250 WV drivers Memorial Day weekend

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — AAA expects to help aid 468,000 drivers nationwide over Memorial Day weekend, and they estimate almost 250 of them will be from West Virginia.

“As many cars sat idle most of last year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is even more important than ever to make sure that your car is road-ready before heading out this holiday,” said Jenifer Moore, AAA spokeswoman.

Memorial Day weekend kicks off the start of summer road trips, and AAA recommends getting a vehicle inspection prior to hitting the road. Travelers are advised to have their vehicles inspected by repair shops, including AAA Approved Auto Repair locations.

“Dead batteries, lockouts and flat tires will be the leading reasons AAA members will experience car trouble,” continues Moore.

AAA offers the following advice as motorists prepare for their road trips:

Schedule a checkup . Take your vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members.

. Take your vehicle to a trusted repair facility to perform any needed maintenance before heading out. Oil changes, fluid level checks, battery tests and tire inspections go a long way toward reducing the chances of a breakdown. AAA’s Mobile Battery Service offers free battery testing for AAA members. Prevent lockouts. Always take your keys when exiting the car and bring a spare car key on every trip. Avoid exposing keyless-entry remote or smart keys to water and always replace the key or fob battery when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer.

Always take your keys when exiting the car and bring a spare car key on every trip. Avoid exposing keyless-entry remote or smart keys to water and always replace the key or fob battery when recommended by the vehicle manufacturer. AAA Membership – Provides safety and peace of mind. AAA Members can download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com or call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request roadside assistance.

AAA Members can download the AAA Mobile app, visit AAA.com or call 1-800-AAA-HELP to request roadside assistance. Non-AAA Member – If you’re not a member, now through the end of May, you can receive 50% off a Classic Primary Membership with one free Classic Associate Membership. Use promo code PGAPR50 when you join by phone (1-844-945-0621), online or at any AAA retail location.

Additionally, AAA reminds drivers to take the following safety precautions on the road:

Drive distraction-free. Do not text or engage in distracting activities while driving, including interacting with a cell phone, talking with passengers or looking at other objects in the vehicle.

Do not text or engage in distracting activities while driving, including interacting with a cell phone, talking with passengers or looking at other objects in the vehicle. Comply with Move Over Laws. Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states.

Observe the Move Over Law when law enforcement or emergency vehicles are on the side of the road. Change lanes or slow down to give sufficient clearance. This is the law in all 50 states. Pull out of the traffic lanes if your car breaks down. If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider.

If faced with a vehicle emergency, safely steer your car off the roadway. Turn on the emergency flashers to alert other drivers and exit the vehicle on the side facing away from traffic if possible. Once everyone is in a safe location, request assistance from a road service provider. Pack an emergency kit. Every vehicle should be equipped with a well-stocked emergency kit that includes a mobile phone and car charger, a flashlight with extra batteries, a first-aid kit, a basic toolkit with tire pressure gauge and adjustable wrench, windshield washer solution, jumper cables and emergency flares or reflectors, drinking water, extra snacks and food for travelers and pets, as well as cleaning supplies, including disinfecting wipes.

If you plan on traveling this Memorial Day, AAA.com/RoadTrip is a free resource to help travelers explore destinations and prepare their vehicle to be road trip ready.

