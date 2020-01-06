AARP West Virginia gets ready to lobby legislature

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A team of AARP members in red coats and sweaters will be hard to miss at the West Virginia State Capitol this session. This is their annual volunteer training session at the Cultural Center. On the agenda this year will be efforts to expand broadband and internet service, so seniors can participate in tele-health from home, with their doctor’s offices and hospitals.

“Well without broadband expansion, we cannot recognize the problem of tele-health. Particularly as a rural state we need to have that so folks can get treated, get diagnosed and stay well and healthy,” said Gaylene Miller, State Director, AARP West Virginia.

AARP is also expanding efforts at the state and national level to reduce the prices of prescription drugs. It wants lawmakers to recognize the significance of family members who care for seniors in the home setting. Most of all it wants Delegates and Senators to hear the collective voices of older West Virginians.

“We add value to the state of West Virginia. You know those people age 50-plus, are very important to the State of West Virginia. And we want to make sure our legislators know that. And so being there in a group with our red coats on, we’re very excited today,” said Jane Marks, President, AARP West Virginia.

AARP also wants tougher fraud laws, to punish people who target and scam seniors.

“Getting the input from AARP is always important for lawmakers. Senior citizens, as a group, vote in larger numbers, than any other segment of the population,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories