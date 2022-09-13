CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A new strike and insert amendment was proposed in the West Virginia Senate as they discuss a bill that would clarify the state’s abortion laws.

The following details have been proposed in the Senate:

Exceptions for fetal anomalies, medical emergencies, non-viable fetuses AND rape and incest. Certain criteria must be met for these exceptions: Abortions must be performed in a hospital within eight weeks for adults and 14 weeks for minors.

No felony penalties for doctors or pregnant women, but doctors would have their licenses revoked. It would be a felony for anyone that is not a current licensed professional.

The Senate will continue to discuss these changes, and then they will vote on the bill. If passed, the bill will head back to the House of Delegates.