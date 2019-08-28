Accident shuts down West Virginia Turnpike near Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — All four lanes on the West Virginia Turnpike were shut down on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019. Crews responded to a tractor-trailer which overturned.

It happened at 2:57 p.m. near Exit 9 on I-77. That is the exit for Princeton, WV. WV511.org reports it happened in the southbound lanes, but dispatchers told 59News all lanes were still closed as of 3:45 p.m.

East River and Princeton Fire Departments are on the scene. The are also troopers with the Turnpike Detachment of the West Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story and 59News has a crew at the scene.