ACE prepares for nearly 400 Girl Scouts for annual Girl Fest

OAK HILL, WV (WVNS)– Employees at ACE Adventures Resort are preparing for nearly 400 Girl Scouts to be on the grounds for their annual Girl Fest. ACE partnered with the Girl Scouts of Black Diamond to host this event.

Troops from all over the nation, including two from Alaska, will explore all of the adventures the Mountain State has to offer.

Haynes Mansfield is the marketing director at ACE. He said even with the high volume of girls coming to ACE, this will not affect their daily operations.

“We are able to offer 400 Girl Scouts their own place to camp on a mountain top all while maintaining our operations, and we are having an unusually busy season,” Mansfield said.



While the girl scouts are in West Virginia, they will experience white water rafting, hiking and exploring the countries newest national park, the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.