ACLU appeals in case alleging WV trans teen harassment

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – Lawyers for a transgender teenager in West Virginia have appealed the dismissal of a lawsuit that accused an assistant principal of harassing the student for using the boy’s bathroom.

The American Civil Liberties Union’s West Virginia chapter on Friday said it’s “not done fighting for justice” for client Michael Critchfield after the case was tossed by a judge last month.

The lawsuit alleges Liberty High School Assistant Principal Lee Livengood followed Critchfield into a boy’s bathroom in 2018 and said “You freak me out” and “You shouldn’t be in here.”

A West Virginia judge ruled the school board couldn’t be held liable for Livengood’s actions.

