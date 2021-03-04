Acting U.S. Attorney named for Southern District of WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—On Thursday, the United States Attorney’s Office announced that Lisa G. Johnston will serve as Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia (USAWVS) until an appointment is made by President Biden.

The Executive Office of United States Attorneys in Washington D.C. selected Johnston to serve after former U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart announced his resignation effective February 28.

“I am truly humbled and honored to serve as the Acting U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of West Virginia. The important work of the public servants in the U.S. Attorney’s Offices in the district and their dedication to justice will continue,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa Johnston. “We look forward to working with our dedicated law enforcement partners who work hard to ensure the safety of our communities.”

Johnston, a career prosecutor, joined the USAWVS office in 2006. She was named the Project Safe Childhood Coordinator for the district in 2010, and she has prosecuted numerous sexual exploitation cases as well as federal firearms, arson, drug, and healthcare fraud cases throughout her lengthy career with the Department of Justice.

Before serving in the USAWVS office, she was a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney and an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of West Virginia between 1988 and 2006.