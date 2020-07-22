Coronavirus Updates

Active COVID-19 case in West Virginia drops below 1,500

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms seven new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State, as the state’s active cases drop back below 1,500. The state’s current daily percent positive test results rate is 1.06%, and the current cumulative rate is 2.15%

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 22, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 242,262 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 5,206 total cases, 125 of which are probable. Total cases include 1,480 active cases, 77 current hospitalizations, 3,625 recoveries and 101 deaths.

Counties with confirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include:

Barbour (26/0), Berkeley (550/19), Boone (59/0), Braxton (7/0), Brooke (39/1), Cabell (220/7), Calhoun (5/0), Clay (17/0), Fayette (102/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (25/1), Greenbrier (80/0), Hampshire (51/0), Hancock (64/4), Hardy (49/1), Harrison (142/1), Jackson (150/0), Jefferson (269/5), Kanawha (540/12), Lewis (24/1), Lincoln (30/0), Logan (49/0), Marion (139/4), Marshall (85/1), Mason (30/0), McDowell (11/0), Mercer (74/0), Mineral (76/2), Mingo (63/2), Monongalia (752/15), Monroe (16/1), Morgan (21/1), Nicholas (22/1), Ohio (181/0), Pendleton (20/1), Pleasants (5/1), Pocahontas (39/1), Preston (92/22), Putnam (116/1), Raleigh (108/3), Randolph (200/2), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (30/1), Tucker (7/0), Tyler (10/0), Upshur (32/2), Wayne (160/2), Webster (2/0), Wetzel (41/0), Wirt (6/0), Wood (204/10), Wyoming (11/0).

