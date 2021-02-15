Active COVID-19 cases continue to drop in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s number of active COVID-19 cases have been declining for the past month, now down to 11,683 as of Monday, Feb. 15. The last day the state reported more active cases than the previous day was Jan. 15.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources reported 301 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, Feb. 15. The new cases bring the state to 127,889 cases throughout the pandemic. At least 113, 994 West Virginians have recovered. Of the 11,683 cases that remain active, 319 people have been hospitalized. Health officials say 80 of those patients are in the ICU and 46 are on a ventilator.

The West Virginia DHHR also says two more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,212 deaths related to the virus. Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 84-year-old female from Lewis County and a 53-year-old male from Ohio County.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 2,065,565 lab results with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.19% and a cumulative rate of 5.56%.

WV COVID-19 data for Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

West Virginia is also continuing its vaccination efforts, with 250,646 people in the Mountain State receiving their first dose of the vaccine. Due to extra doses in vials, the state has been able to administer the first dose to an additional 14,646 people than initially allotted for. A total of 140,540 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated. People in the Mountain state can now pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccination at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for Feb. 15, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

For the second day in a row, no counties are in red on the County Alert System map. Yellow is the category with the most counties as of this morning, with Mercer, Wyoming, Logan, Lincoln, Kanawha, Fayette, Mason, Gilmer, Pocahontas, Pendleton, Tucker, Grant, Mineral, Morgan, Taylor, Marion, Harrison, Brooke and Hancock Counties in Yellow.

The state has 13 counties listed as orange, including Mingo, Wayne, Boone, Raleigh, Nicholas, Lewis, Doddridge, Ritchie, Wood, Wetzel Monongalia, Hampshire and Berkeley counties. The map lists Cabell, Putnam, Jackson, Wirt, Tyler, Marshall, Ohio, Webster, Monroe, Hardy and Jefferson counties in gold and McDowell, Summers, Greenbrier, Roane, Clay, Calhoun, Braxton, Upshur, Randolph, Barbour, Preston and Pleasants counties in green.

Cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,159), Berkeley (9,437), Boone (1,524), Braxton (764), Brooke (1,970), Cabell (7,529), Calhoun (218), Clay (369), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,566), Gilmer (676), Grant (1,034), Greenbrier (2,362), Hampshire (1,474), Hancock (2,555), Hardy (1,246), Harrison (4,740), Jackson (1,654), Jefferson (3,520), Kanawha (11,689), Lewis (992), Lincoln (1,187), Logan (2,604), Marion (3,577), Marshall (2,956), Mason (1,741), McDowell (1,323), Mercer (4,099), Mineral (2,560), Mingo (2,070), Monongalia (7,610), Monroe (927), Morgan (903), Nicholas (1,142), Ohio (3,543), Pendleton (610), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (576), Preston (2,485), Putnam (4,062), Raleigh (4,516), Randolph (2,333), Ritchie (599), Roane (486), Summers (691), Taylor (1,067), Tucker (488), Tyler (604), Upshur (1,620), Wayne (2,559), Webster (283), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (340), Wood (6,856), Wyoming (1,698).

For more information on free COVID-19 testing as well as additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.