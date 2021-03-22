Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the state’s active cases are continuing to rise slightly, reaching 5,600 today after increasing each day from 5,176 last Monday.

Health officials also reported 276 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases bring the Mountain state to a total of 138,102 cases since the pandemic began.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 22, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also says six more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19. Throughout the pandemic, a total of 2,612 West Virginians have died in connection to the virus.

Health officials confirmed the deaths of an 86-year-old male from Cabell County, a 68-year-old male from Putnam County, an 81-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 65-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year-old male from Putnam County, and a 64-year-old male from Upshur County.

The state has received a total of 2,364,411 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 5.21% and a current cumulative rate of 5.29%. Health officials say 129,892 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV County Alert System map for March 22, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

According to the WV DHHR, 267,927 West Virginians are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 441,903 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can now pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

The County Alert System map shows Jefferson County in red as of this morning wth a positivity rate of 8.52%. Logan, Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Webster, Doddridge, Hardy and Berkeley counties are currently orange.

Boone, Jackson and Wetzel counties are the only three counties in gold on the map while Mingo, Wayne, Lincoln, Kanawha, Braxton, Tyler, Harrison, Preston and Grant are listed in yellow. The remaining 34 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,309), Berkeley (10,272), Boone (1,698), Braxton (814), Brooke (2,048), Cabell (8,207), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (505), Fayette (2,882), Gilmer (726), Grant (1,152), Greenbrier (2,462), Hampshire (1,585), Hancock (2,610), Hardy (1,347), Harrison (5,047), Jackson (1,740), Jefferson (3,854), Kanawha (12,644), Lewis (1,071), Lincoln (1,328), Logan (2,898), Marion (3,843), Marshall (3,143), Mason (1,835), McDowell (1,400), Mercer (4,333), Mineral (2,617), Mingo (2,242), Monongalia (8,458), Monroe (1,001), Morgan (961), Nicholas (1,333), Ohio (3,762), Pendleton (635), Pleasants (817), Pocahontas (607), Preston (2,665), Putnam (4,415), Raleigh (5,175), Randolph (2,435), Ritchie (634), Roane (509), Summers (714), Taylor (1,126), Tucker (512), Tyler (650), Upshur (1,744), Wayne (2,680), Webster (421), Wetzel (1,133), Wirt (365), Wood (7,323), Wyoming (1,792).

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Mineral, Monongalia, Nicholas, Ohio, Preston, Wayne, and Webster counties at the following locations:

Barbour County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

8 a.m. – 12 p.m., Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Jefferson County

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Shepherd University Wellness, Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Tracy Vickers Community Center, 68 Boise Street, Chapmanville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Monongalia County

9 a.m. – 11 a.m., WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Nicholas County

10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/

Ohio County

11 a.m. – 4 p.m., Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Preston County

4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Kenova Police Department, 1501 Pine Street, Kenova, WV

Webster County

10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Camp Caesar, 1 Camp Caesar Lane, Cowen, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

For further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.