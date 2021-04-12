Active COVID-19 cases continue to rise in WV, no new deaths reported

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While West Virginia continues to report an increasing number of active COVID-19 cases, the state is reporting no additional deaths related to the virus in the past 24 hours.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 293 new COVID-19 cases as of Monday, April 12, bringing the total to 146,462 cases and 2,745 deaths throughout the pandemic. Of those cases, 7,470 are currently active. Health officials say 271 West Virginians are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, with 82 patients in the ICU and 22 patients on ventilators.

West Virginia COVID-19 data for April 12, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 2,552,579 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 6.79% and a cumulative rate of 5.23%. A total of 136,247 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

Health officials say 461,008 West Virginians have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and 661,687 people in the Mountain State have received at least their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can still pre-register for a COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for April 4, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

According to the County Alert System Map, Boone, Berkeley and Raleigh counties remain in red. The map lists Mingo, Kanawha, Clay, Nicholas, Grant, Mineral and Jefferson counties in orange.

Counties in gold include Putnam, Jackson, Wetzel, Hardy, Fayette and Mercer counties. Wyoming, Roane, Calhoun, Doddridge, Harrison, Marion, Monongalia, Marshall, Ohio, Hancock, Greenbrier and Hampshire counties are in yellow. The remaining 27 of the state’s 55 counties are listed in green.

Confirmed COVID-19 cases per county include:

Barbour (1,331), Berkeley (11,287), Boone (1,841), Braxton (853), Brooke (2,090), Cabell (8,545), Calhoun (265), Clay (436), Doddridge (534), Fayette (3,193), Gilmer (733), Grant (1,227), Greenbrier (2,571), Hampshire (1,669), Hancock (2,676), Hardy (1,422), Harrison (5,310), Jackson (1,870), Jefferson (4,242), Kanawha (13,744), Lewis (1,123), Lincoln (1,382), Logan (2,983), Marion (4,067), Marshall (3,238), Mason (1,918), McDowell (1,455), Mercer (4,503), Mineral (2,720), Mingo (2,375), Monongalia (8,874), Monroe (1,047), Morgan (1,053), Nicholas (1,446), Ohio (3,978), Pendleton (676), Pleasants (828), Pocahontas (630), Preston (2,784), Putnam (4,723), Raleigh (5,962), Randolph (2,479), Ritchie (651), Roane (569), Summers (742), Taylor (1,179), Tucker (523), Tyler (670), Upshur (1,808), Wayne (2,793), Webster (453), Wetzel (1,204), Wirt (373), Wood (7,538), Wyoming (1,876).

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties:

Barbour County

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM– 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Dr, Danville, WV

Clay County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Maysel Park, County Route 13/4, Maysel, WV

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station (Station #5), 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Pendleton County

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Preston County

4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 E. State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

2:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV

For more information on further testing, as well as pharmacy testing, visit the WV DHHR website.