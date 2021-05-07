Active COVID-19 cases decreasing in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is reporting a slight decrease in active COVID-19 cases.

According to health officials, the current number of active cases is 7,075, down by 105 from yesterday’s total. The state is also reporting more than 400 new recoveries in the past 24 hours. Throughout the pandemic, 145,886 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

WV COVID-19 update for May 7, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR also reports 339 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the state to 155,680 total cases since the pandemic began. Of the total cases in the state, 1,164 are confirmed to be variant cases with 930 cases of the U.K. Variant, 226 cases of the California Variant, five cases of the South African Variant and three cases of the Brazillian Variant.

Health officials also say six more West Virginians have died in connection to COVID-19, bringing the state to 2,719 total deaths related to the virus. The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 99-year old male from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, a 63-year old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year old female from Harrison County, a 76-year old male from Barbour County, and an 82-year old male from Jefferson County.

The state has received a total of 2,774,600 confirmatory lab cases with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.16% and a cumulative rate of 5.14%.

West Virginia County Alert System map for May 7, 2021. (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

Health officials say 796,765 West Virginians have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 663,080 people in the state have been fully vaccinated.

According to the County Alert System map, Wayne and Wirt counties remain in red as of Friday, May 7. Counties in orange today include Mingo, Raleigh, Boone, Putnam, Jackson, Nicholas, Calhoun, Gilmer, Wetzel, Hampshire, Morgan and Berkeley counties.

The map lists Jefferson, Hardy, Marshall, Braxton, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Logan and Mercer counties as gold, while Fayette, Roane, Ritchie, Tyler, Harrison, Marion and Brooke counties are yellow. The remaining 26 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county:

Barbour (1,422), Berkeley (12,269), Boone (2,002), Braxton (921), Brooke (2,193), Cabell (8,663), Calhoun (307), Clay (484), Doddridge (584), Fayette (3,416), Gilmer (823), Grant (1,271), Greenbrier (2,771), Hampshire (1,795), Hancock (2,783), Hardy (1,513), Harrison (5,664), Jackson (2,077), Jefferson (4,567), Kanawha (14,820), Lewis (1,177), Lincoln (1,454), Logan (3,074), Marion (4,383), Marshall (3,407), Mason (1,995), McDowell (1,553), Mercer (4,777), Mineral (2,840), Mingo (2,541), Monongalia (9,161), Monroe (1,124), Morgan (1,155), Nicholas (1,644), Ohio (4,177), Pendleton (700), Pleasants (869), Pocahontas (662), Preston (2,860), Putnam (5,094), Raleigh (6,702), Randolph (2,558), Ritchie (700), Roane (623), Summers (815), Taylor (1,222), Tucker (524), Tyler (701), Upshur (1,852), Wayne (3,073), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,317), Wirt (416), Wood (7,733), Wyoming (1,977).

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in the following counties.

Barbour County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV

Berkeley County

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV

10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

12:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Grant County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Viking Memorial Field Parking Lot, 157-109 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

Lincoln County

9:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Marshall County

11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Benwood City Building, 430 Main Street, Benwood, WV

Mineral County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Mineral County Health Department, 541 Harley O. Staggers Drive, Keyser, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Monongalia County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, WVU Recreation Center, Lower Level, 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Morgan County

10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Putnam County

9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Liberty Square, 613 Putnam Village, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: bit.ly/pchd-covid)

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV