Active COVID-19 cases drop 60 in Kanawha County

West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Although dozens of new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Kanawha County, there is good news to report.

The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department announced Friday there are 4,177 total COVID-19 cases in Kanawha County, up 57 from Thursday.

However, active cases are at 749, down 60 from Thursday.

Recovered cases are at 3,318, up 117 from Thursday.

The total number of deaths in Kanawha County remains 110.

