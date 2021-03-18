Active COVID-19 cases rise as another WV county goes red

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia’s County Alert System Map is showing two counties in red as active cases rise slightly.

WV County Alert System map for Thursday, March 18, 2021 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

This morning, March 18, Hardy and Webster counties are in red on the map. Lincoln, Logan, Raleigh, Nicholas, Wetzel, Grant, Berkeley and Jefferson counties are orange. The map lists Mingo, Boone, Fayette and Doddridge counties as gold and Wayne, Putnam, Kanawha, Wirt, Wood, Marshall, Ohio, Preston and Hampshire counties as yellow. 32 counties are listed as green.

West Virginia is also reporting 382 new COVID-19 cases with a current total of 5,301 active cases. Those active cases have increased slightly after 5,207 active cases were reported Wednesday, which was also an increase from Tuesday’s total.

Throughout the course of the pandemic, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources has recorded a total of 134,716 COVID-19 cases. Of the active cases, 192 West Virginians are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 69 patients in the ICU and 19 on ventilators.

WV COVID-19 data for Thursday, March 18 (Photo Courtesy: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting five additional deaths related to the virus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 deaths in West Virginia to 2,570.

The WV DHHR confirmed the deaths of a 57-year old female from Jefferson County, a 54-year old female from Boone County, an 81-year old male from Webster County, a 95-year old female from Hancock County, and a 50-year old male from Brooke County.

Health officials say the state has received a total of 2,330,287 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity of 3.78%, up from the 2.90% reported yesterday. The cumulative percent positivity rate remains at 5.31%. A total of 128,845 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

According to the WV DHHR, 252,246 West Virginians have now been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and a total of 405,421 people in the state have received their first dose of the vaccine. West Virginians can pre-register for their COVID-19 vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,296), Berkeley (10,143), Boone (1,657), Braxton (799), Brooke (2,042), Cabell (8,132), Calhoun (237), Clay (385), Doddridge (495), Fayette (2,829), Gilmer (724), Grant (1,142), Greenbrier (2,452), Hampshire (1,574), Hancock (2,601), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (4,997), Jackson (1,705), Jefferson (3,770), Kanawha (12,504), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,303), Logan (2,858), Marion (3,822), Marshall (3,124), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,393), Mercer (4,313), Mineral (2,610), Mingo (2,222), Monongalia (8,376), Monroe (994), Morgan (953), Nicholas (1,294), Ohio (3,728), Pendleton (630), Pleasants (814), Pocahontas (602), Preston (2,645), Putnam (4,383), Raleigh (5,049), Randolph (2,430), Ritchie (633), Roane (510), Summers (708), Taylor (1,115), Tucker (510), Tyler (644), Upshur (1,732), Wayne (2,649), Webster (405), Wetzel (1,127), Wirt (364), Wood (7,280), Wyoming (1,781).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.