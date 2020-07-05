Coronavirus Updates

Active COVID-19 cases rise in the Mountian State

West Virginia

by: Jessica Patterson

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)  The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirms 57 new cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. The state’s current cumulative percent positive test results rate is listed as 1.77%.

As of 10 a.m. July 5, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 184,715 total confirmatory laboratory results for COVID-19, with 3,262 total cases, 106 of which are probable. This total includes 747 active cases, 2,421 recoveries and 94 deaths.

Counties iwth concirmed cases of COVID-19, listed as (Case confirmed by lab test/Probable case), include: Barbour (15/0), Berkeley (462/18), Boone (23/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (10/1), Cabell (152/6), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (68/0), Gilmer (13/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (64/0), Hampshire (42/0), Hancock (25/3), Hardy (44/1), Harrison (71/0), Jackson (144/0), Jefferson (237/5), Kanawha (334/9), Lewis (19/1), Lincoln (8/0), Logan (26/0), Marion (68/3), Marshall (41/1), Mason (21/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (50/0), Mineral (56/2), Mingo (20/3), Monongalia (226/14), Monroe (15/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (13/1), Ohio (107/1), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (30/1), Preston (70/16), Putnam (63/1), Raleigh (60/1), Randolph (169/2), Ritchie (2/0), Roane (11/0), Summers (2/0), Taylor (16/1), Tucker (6/0), Tyler (5/0), Upshur (20/1), Wayne (116/1), Wetzel (14/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (116/8), Wyoming (7/0).

