Active COVID-19 cases start to drop in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Active cases are among the COVID-19 numbers starting to decrease in West Virginia.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, 27,245 cases of COVID-19 in the Mountain State are still active, down from Sunday, Jan. 10 when the state was at its highest total of active cases with 29,257.

WV COVID-19 data as of jan. 14, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

The WV DHHR is also reporting 31 additional deaths related to COVID-19, including a 39-year-old and a 40-year-old, bringing the Mountain State to 1,702 West Virginians who have died in connection to the virus.

Health officials have confirmed the deaths of a 95-year-old female from Mercer County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, an 88-year-old female from Mercer County, a 96-year-old female from Harrison County, an 81-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 68-year-old male from Harrison County, a 72-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 91-year-old female from Jackson County, a 67-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old male from Wyoming County, a 96-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 40-year-old female from Raleigh County, an 84-year-old female from Cabell County, a 71-year-old male from Wood County, a 79-year-old male from Wood County, a 63-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 90-year-old female from Cabell County, a 74-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year-old female from Wood County, an 89-year-old female from Hancock County, a 91-year-old female from Upshur County, an 80-year-old male from Mason County, a 79-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 79-year-old male from Marion County, an 87-year-old female from Jackson County, a 98-year-old female from Wood County, an 89-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 49-year-old male from Boone County, an 84-year-old female from Jefferson County, a 39-year-old male from Harrison County, and a 77-year-old male from Cabell County.

The WV DHHR also reports 827 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours as of 10 a.m. Jan. 14. Health officials have recorded 105,219 total cases of the virus throughout the pandemic. As for increasing numbers in the Mountain State, a total of 76,272 West Virginians have recovered from the virus.

The number of West Virginians in the hospital due to COVID-19 is also declining, as of 10 a.m., 736 people are in the hospital, with 187 in the ICU and 97 on ventilators.

WV County Alert System Map for Jan. 14, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

The state has received a total of 1,690,407 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19, with a current daily percent positivity rate of 4.94%. The cumulative rate is 5.44%, down from the 5.45% reported Wednesday. This is the first day since Oct. 26, 2020, that the cumulative rate has not risen higher.

According to the WV DHHR, 106,453 people in the Mountain State have received their first dose of the vaccine. 20,004 have been fully vaccinated with the second dose.

The County Alert System map shows 33 counties still in red. Cabell, Lincoln, Logan, Wyoming, Putnam, Kanawha, Fayette, Raleigh, Summers, Mercer, Roane, Wirt, Monongalia, Taylor, Harrison, Lewis, Upshur, Mineral and Morgan counties are orange, and McDowell, Clay and Tucker counties are gold.

Confirmed cases per county include:

Barbour (1,118), Berkeley (7,764), Boone (1,248), Braxton (652), Brooke (1,694), Cabell (6,220), Calhoun (183), Clay (291), Doddridge (327), Fayette (2,085), Gilmer (512), Grant (899), Greenbrier (1,961), Hampshire (1,192), Hancock (2,240), Hardy (1,017), Harrison (3,812), Jackson (1,433), Jefferson (2,893), Kanawha (10,008), Lewis (685), Lincoln (970), Logan (2,034), Marion (2,640), Marshall (2,465), Mason (1,265), McDowell (1,114), Mercer (3,595), Mineral (2,288), Mingo (1,689), Monongalia (6,244), Monroe (776), Morgan (795), Nicholas (879), Ohio (2,945), Pendleton (418), Pleasants (701), Pocahontas (451), Preston (2,117), Putnam (3,407), Raleigh (3,426), Randolph (1,677), Ritchie (476), Roane (380), Summers (596), Taylor (875), Tucker (405), Tyler (459), Upshur (1,215), Wayne (2,041), Webster (215), Wetzel (853), Wirt (272), Wood (5,939), Wyoming (1,363).

For information on free COVID-19 testing and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.