UPDATE: JUNE 24 3:30 p.m. 7News Reporter Baylee Martin reports that the alleged shooter came out of the house and was shot down by officials. He was taken in an ambulance. The WV State Criminal investigations unit has just arrived on scene, as well.

UPDATE: June 24, 12:19 p.m. Our 7NEWS Reporter on scene states that Weir Avenue is blocked off. Weirton Police, Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, West Virginia State Police, Brooke County K-9 Unit, and Hancock County EMS are all on scene.

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Officials have confirmed that there is an active situation going on in Weirton. The 7NEWS reporter on scene said that it is on Weir Avenue.

Limited details are available at this time.

