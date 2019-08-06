Actress Jennifer Garner visits Fayette County

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — Actress Jennifer Garner is enjoying the wild and wonderful outdoors in her home state of West Virginia.

Garner, who is from the Charleston area, posted pictures of her kayaking along the New River near Thurmond, in Fayette County, Monday, August 5, 2019.

In the post, Garner said, “it looks calm here, but oh yes, I got dumped in a rapid.”

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.