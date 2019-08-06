Actress Jennifer Garner visits Fayette County

West Virginia

by: Katy Andersen

Posted: / Updated:
Posted by Jennifer Garner on Monday, August 5, 2019

THURMOND, WV (WVNS) — Actress Jennifer Garner is enjoying the wild and wonderful outdoors in her home state of West Virginia.

Garner, who is from the Charleston area, posted pictures of her kayaking along the New River near Thurmond, in Fayette County, Monday, August 5, 2019.

Posted by Jennifer Garner on Monday, August 5, 2019

In the post, Garner said, “it looks calm here, but oh yes, I got dumped in a rapid.”

Posted by Jennifer Garner on Monday, August 5, 2019

