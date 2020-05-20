Additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Huttonsville Correctional Center inmates, staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Two inmates and two staff members have now tested positive at the Huttonsville Correctional Center have tested positive for COVID-19. West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says following the facility’s first case announced yesterday, all inmates and morning-shift staff in the affected dorm were tested this morning with assistance from the WV National Guard. The Guard will return to the facility tomorrow for additional staff testing.

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation (DCR) Commissioner Betsy Jividen says the inmates were isolated Monday due to low-grade fevers and all of the cases were caught quickly through the facility’s medical screening process.

Jividen says health officials and the West Virginia Bureau for Public Health will follow contact tracing and provide guidance to Huttonsville and the DCR should any of the pending tests return as positive cases.

