Additional COVID-19 testing added in Nicholas county after case increase

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says additional free COVID-19 testing events are being offered in Nicholas County.

The extra events were planned due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. The WV DHHR’s County Alert System map showed Nicholas County in orange with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.24%. The county has been orange since March 20, and currently has a total of 1,363 cases, 174 of which are currently active.

According to the WV DHHR, free COVID-19 testing will be available:

March 28 – 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

– 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) March 29 , 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

, 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) March 30 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Luke’s United Methodist Church, 18001 West Webster Road, Craigsville, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) March 31 , 10 a.m. – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

, 10 a.m. – 2:00 PM, Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) April 1 , 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/) April 2, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Avenue, Richwood, WV (pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Health officials say Camden Family Health and two Walgreens drive-thru sites are offering recurring testing every week:

Camden Family Health, 415 Main Street, Summersville, WV (pre-register online: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing): Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Walgreens, 18116 Webster Road, Craigsville, WV Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sunday 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Walgreens, 5870 Webster Road, Summersville, WV (pre-register online: https://www.walgreens.com/findcare/covid19/testing): Monday – Sunday 8:30 a.m. – 8:30 p.m.



The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including those who are asymptomatic. For daily COVID-19 testing events, additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.