Additional COVID-19 testing added in Nicholas county after case increase

West Virginia

Clinical care providers take swabs for coronavirus on a patient during drive-thru testing by the Fayette County Health Department in Oak Hill, W.V. on Thursday, March 19, 2020. (Chris Jackson/The Register-Herald via AP)

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says additional free COVID-19 testing events are being offered in Nicholas County.

The extra events were planned due to an increase of COVID-19 cases in the county. The WV DHHR’s County Alert System map showed Nicholas County in orange with a daily percent positivity rate of 6.24%. The county has been orange since March 20, and currently has a total of 1,363 cases, 174 of which are currently active.

According to the WV DHHR, free COVID-19 testing will be available:

Health officials say Camden Family Health and two Walgreens drive-thru sites are offering recurring testing every week:

The WV DHHR says free COVID-19 testing is available to all West Virginia residents, including those who are asymptomatic. For daily COVID-19 testing events, additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.

