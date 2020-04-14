Additional Dislocated Worker Grant funding awarded to WV for coal industry workers

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Department of Labor today awarded $2,429,090 in additional National Dislocated Worker Grant funding to Workforce West Virginia to continue providing employment and training services to workers affected by coal industry layoffs.

The department first awarded $1,800,000 for this grant in June 2012, to serve about 200 coal industry workers affected by layoffs. Over the years, the state has received payments totaling $15,358,460, serving over 2,400 individuals affected by layoffs at over 400 employers. The current request for funding will serve 192 dislocated workers across West Virginia.

The Dislocated Worker Grants temporarily expand the service capacity of dislocated worker training and employment programs at local and state levels by providing assistance in response to large, unexpected economic events causing significant job losses.

