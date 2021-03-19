Additional unreported COVID-19 deaths bring WV’s total to 2,600

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says with 30 additional COVID-19 deaths, the Mountain State has now reached 2,600 COVID-19 deaths throughout the pandemic.

The WV DHHR says 20 of these 30 deaths come from the Bureau for Public Health’s Health Statistic Center conducting a data match examining COVID-19 associated deaths reported through death certificates. This process has revealed

The WV DHHR says those 20 deaths include a 96-year-old female from Brooke County, an 86-year-old female from Wood County, a 94-year-old male from Hancock County, a 73-year-old female from Tucker County, a 75-year-old female from Mineral County, a 79-year-old male from Marshall County, an 82-year-old male from Berkeley County, a 58-year-old male from Wirt County, a 70-year-old male from Wetzel County, an 89-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 93-year-old female from Hancock County, a 93-year-old female from Ohio County, a 74-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year-old male from Putnam County, a 72-year-old male from Tyler County, a 64-year-old male from Randolph County, a 75-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 76-year-old male from Marion County, and a 77-year-old male from Nicholas County.

The WV DHHR says 10 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours. Those deaths include a 67-year-old male from Mercer County, a 61-year-old male from Monongalia County, a 75-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 75-year-old male from Jackson County, a 54-year-old female from Lewis County, a 78-year-old female from Raleigh County, a 72-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 59-year-old male from Kanawha County, a 69-year-old male from Wood County, and an 86-year-old male from Lincoln County.

WV COVID-19 Data for March 19, 2021 (Photo: WV DHHR)

The state is also reporting 376 new COVID-19 cases within the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 137,092 cases throughout the pandemic. As of this morning, the number of West Virginians in the hospital with COVID-19 continues to rise, with 199 people currently hospitalized. Of those patients, 68 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

According to health officials, the state has received a total of 2,341,373 confirmatory lab results for COVID-19 with a current daily percent positivity rate of 3.26% and a cumulative rate of 5.30%. The WV DHHR says 129,143 West Virginians have recovered from COVID-19.

A total of 259,367 West Virginians have now been vaccinated against COVID-19. People in the Mountain State can pre-register for the vaccine at vaccinate.wv.gov.

WV County Alert System map for March 19, 2021. (Photo: WV DHHR)

Webster County is currently the only county in red on the state’s County Alert System map. Hardy County has dropped back down to orange after spending two days in red. Along with Hardy County, Jefferson, Berkeley, Grant, Wetzel, Doddridge, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Boone, Lincoln and Logan counties are also in orange.

Mingo, Wayne, Putnam, Kanawha, Wirt, Marshall, Ohio, Taylor, Preston and Hampshire counties are in yellow. With no counties in gold, the remaining 32 of the state’s 55 counties are in green.

Confirmed cases of COVID-19 per county include:

Barbour (1,300), Berkeley (10,176), Boone (1,672), Braxton (802), Brooke (2,044), Cabell (8,143), Calhoun (238), Clay (385), Doddridge (502), Fayette (2,849), Gilmer (725), Grant (1,146), Greenbrier (2,457), Hampshire (1,577), Hancock (2,603), Hardy (1,337), Harrison (5,005), Jackson (1,710), Jefferson (3,801), Kanawha (12,529), Lewis (1,069), Lincoln (1,309), Logan (2,878), Marion (3,827), Marshall (3,128), Mason (1,825), McDowell (1,396), Mercer (4,316), Mineral (2,613), Mingo (2,227), Monongalia (8,398), Monroe (997), Morgan (955), Nicholas (1,299), Ohio (3,739), Pendleton (631), Pleasants (815), Pocahontas (603), Preston (2,652), Putnam (4,390), Raleigh (5,100), Randolph (2,432), Ritchie (635), Roane (509), Summers (710), Taylor (1,119), Tucker (512), Tyler (645), Upshur (1,736), Wayne (2,655), Webster (407), Wetzel (1,131), Wirt (365), Wood (7,285), Wyoming (1,783).

For information on free COVID-19 testing as well as daily testing events and additional periodic and pharmacy testing events, visit the WV DHHR website.