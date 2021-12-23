Address confirmation cards going to some West Virginia voters

All Roads Lead To Christmas 2021
West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia election officials will mail postcards this week to nearly 170,000 registered voters to confirm their address.

Secretary of State Mac Warner’s office says the cards are going to registered voters who have changed addresses with the Division of Motor Vehicles or post office or who have not voted or updated their voter registration in the past four years.

Voters will remain “active” if their postcards are returned. “Inactive” voters can still vote in the next two federal election cycles, but registration may be canceled if the address remains unconfirmed and the voter doesn’t vote in a state or local election.

