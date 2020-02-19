Adult killed in collision with West Virginia school bus

PARKERSBURG, WV (AP) — Authorities in West Virginia say an adult has died after a vehicle collided with a school bus full of children.
WTAP-TV reports the head-on crash occurred on state Route 47 near the West Virginia University at Parkersburg campus.
Wood County Sheriff Steve Stephens says the victim was in the other vehicle. The victim’s name and details of the accident weren’t immediately released.
Wood County Schools Superintendent William Hosaflook says as many as 19 children were on the bus. He said one child was taken to a hospital for a minor injury. The other children were taken to an elementary school where they were released to their parents.
